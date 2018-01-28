New Jersey 16-Year-Old Dies in Shooting, 17-Year-Old Facing Charges: Officials - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Complete Eagles Super Bowl Coverage
OLY-PHILLY

New Jersey 16-Year-Old Dies in Shooting, 17-Year-Old Facing Charges: Officials

By Amanda Johncola

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Jersey 16-Year-Old Dies in Shooting, 17-Year-Old Facing Charges: Officials

    A 16-year-old was shot in the head Friday evening in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and now a 17-year-old is facing charges, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

    The shooting happened around 6:19 p.m. near 22 Woodrow Avenue. The teen was already dead by the time police arrived. 

    The death was being ruled as a homicide. 

    A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon. The teen is currently in custody at Harborfields Youth Detention Facility and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy will be handling the case.

    Stay with NBC10 as the story develops.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices