A 16-year-old was shot in the head Friday evening in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and now a 17-year-old is facing charges, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened around 6:19 p.m. near 22 Woodrow Avenue. The teen was already dead by the time police arrived.

The death was being ruled as a homicide.

A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon. The teen is currently in custody at Harborfields Youth Detention Facility and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy will be handling the case.

Stay with NBC10 as the story develops.