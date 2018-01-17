NBC10's 'Road to Victory' Bus Soars Again

The Philadelphia Eagles are on their "road to victory," as they head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on Matt Ryan and the Falcons on Saturday. The Eagles "Road to Victory" bus is hitting the streets to greet fans in anticipation for the game.

The Eagles Road to Victory bus is back and ready to help Eagles fans show their support for the Birds!

NBC10 has teamed up with AAA and NBC Sports Philadelphia to help get fans ready for the game with the Eagles' "Road to Victory" bus tour through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. (Follow the bus' journey on Twitter - @Road2VictoryBus.)

The double-decker bus is wrapped in Eagles colors. Fans can write messages on the side of the bus and grab some free Eagles swag and cheer cards. It’s a good way to get pumped up ahead of the do-or-die battle of the birds.

Catch Eagles fever (and the bus) at these stops (times are subject to change):

Thursday:

11 a.m. -- Urban Outfitters and Philadelphia Navy Yard, 4701 Intrepid Ave., Philadelphia

1 p.m. -- AAA, 5233 W Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights

2:30 p.m. -- Raymour and Flanigan, 65 Baltimore Pike, Springfield

3:15 p.m. -- Springfield Mall, 1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield

5 p.m. -- Chickie's and Pete's, 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia

Friday:

11 a.m. -- Rittenhouse Square

12:30 p.m. -- Temple University Liacouras Center, 1776 N Broad St., Philadelphia

1:30 p.m. -- University City

3:30 p.m. -- Schuylkill River Dog Park, S. 25th and Spruce streets, Philadelphia

5 p.m. -- Xfinity Live, 1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia

Saturday:



10 a.m. -- Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown

11:30 a.m. -- King of Prussia Town Center, 155 Village Drive, King of Prussia

2 p.m. -- Villanova University

4:30 p.m. -- Suburban Square, Coulter and Anderson avenues, Ardmore

Sunday:



Pre-Game -- Xfinity Live, 1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia