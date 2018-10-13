NBC10, Telemundo62 Win 11 Mid-Atlantic Emmys

NBC10 won news excellence, while Telemundo62 won for best evening newscast, among many other awards Saturday night.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 were honored with 11 awards at the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards Saturday, including awards for news excellence, best evening newscast, best news anchor and best weather anchor.

The stations' 11 awards tied for the most given to any news organization at the Saturday night event. WQED, the public television station in Pittsburgh, also received 11 awards.

NBC10 was awarded the news excellence award, which is given to recognize the entire news organization. NBC10 Chief Meteorologist Tammie Souza also won the award for best weather anchor.

Keith Jones won the Emmy for best reporter on a special assignment for his reporting from the 2018 Winter Olympics. NBC10 also took home the Emmys for best single health story, for "Jude's Journey," about a man undergoing gender-affirmation surgery.

Mike Hurst won for news editing, and the NBC10 series "Breaking the Silence," about suicide prevention, won the interactivity Emmy.

"Growing Greater Philadelphia," which focuses on the region's economic growth, won for education reporting for an episode on 21st-century education.

Telemundo62 won the Emmy for best evening newscast for its 6 p.m. news. Anchor Iris Delgado won the Emmy for best news anchor.

Telemundo also won the Emmy for sports special, for the Eagles show "Camino A La Victoria." And Telemundo won best magazine program for the holiday special "Unidos En Tradicion."

The awards honor excellence in television news, programming and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

Student awards were also presented. Temple University's TUTV won five awards, including outstanding student production and talent.