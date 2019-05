NBC10, Telemundo 62 and Comcast employees were out in full force to make an impact on our community as part of Comcast Cares Day 2019.



From beautifying the William McKinley School in north Philadelphia, to providing fresh digs for shelter pets in Chester County, to sprucing up the Battleship New Jersey, Comcast employees carried out service projects all over the region as a way to give back to the community.



Check out some of the projects below: