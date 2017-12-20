The #NBC10Mornings Team is back on the road Wednesday mornings.
The latest stop for the NBC10 Morning crew is the Wawa at 741 East Broad Street in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley and NBC10 anchor Tracy Davidson were there to meet viewers and sign autographs.
Come out to say hello and grab a cup of coffee for free.
The last stop was at the Wawa on East Commons Boulevard in New Castle, Delaware on Dec. 6.
Be sure to tag us on social media in the photos you post from the event and use the hashtag #NBC10Mornings.