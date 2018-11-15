Depending on where you live, you could see snow, sleet or rain Thursday. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza has the latest details on the first taste of winter this season.

What to Know Snow, sleet and heavy rain are expected Thursday. Roads could be slippery midday.

A First Alert is issued for snow and sleet is issued from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Philly, northern Delaware and points north and west.

Heavy rain then becomes a concern for the entire region through midnight.

We'll get our first taste of winter Thursday with a storm expected to bring a mixture of snow, sleet and rain. What you see will depend on where you live as well as the time.

A First Alert will go into effect Thursday at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. for all of the area — except for southern Delaware and South Jersey. That's for snow and ice. The First Alert then transitions to a threat of heavy rain for the entire region from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Temperatures will be below freezing Thursday morning and a burst of wet snow, sleet and freezing rain are possible from the I-95 corridor north and west through the Pennsylvania suburbs and Lehigh Valley.

Accumulations of slushy wet snow, sleet and ice are possible on grassy areas, elevated surfaces and cars. Heavy rain, meanwhile, will fall in southern Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

First Alert Weather Hurricane's 22nd Annual Long-Range Winter Forecast

The chance of seeing an inch or more of snow is highest in the Lehigh Valley and western sections of the Pennsylvania suburbs. There's a moderate chance in the Philadelphia area.

Be careful driving especially in the late morning and afternoon when heavy precipitation could limit visibility.

Late Thursday afternoon and evening, heavy rain will spread across the entire area. One to 2 inches of rain could fall in some neighborhoods and localized flooding is possible.

The rain continues into early Friday morning. The weekend, meanwhile, will be sunny but cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Snowstorms in November can be finicky — temperatures could change, meaning the storm's effects will change as well. So it's important to keep checking back with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on TV and on the NBC10 app for the latest forecast as the storm approaches.

Oh, and if you haven't had the chance to check it out yet, meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz shared his annual Long-Range Winter Weather Forecast and it's looking like this storm will be the first of many this winter.