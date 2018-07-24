The week of heavy rain is expected to end by Friday. Until then be prepared for flash flooding in some areas. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza has the forecast.

What to Know The NBC10 Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT for bands of heavy rain and potential flooding.

The alert is for northern Delaware and all of southeast Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia Wednesday.

We catch a break Friday, Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and highs near 90 with only isolated showers.

Since Saturday the flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean has been streaming northward up the east coast bringing periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Between Saturday and Tuesday much of the greater Philadelphia area has experienced 2-5” of rain including several localized flooding events. Here is a look at the rainfall from Tuesday morning through 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The communities of Wilmington, Pottstown, Reading and Mt. Pocono have already reported high amounts of rain and are expecting more. The soil is saturated and any additional rain has nowhere to go other than running off and creating additional flooding issues for rivers, roads and even basements.

Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday night bands of heavy rain will slide across the area and rainfall rates will approach 1-2” per hour for some neighborhoods. Not everyone will receive heavy rain, but those that are under these training bands of rain need to stay alert for flooding.

The heaviest rain on the east coast between now and Thursday morning is denoted on this map with purple and red shades across southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware.

Areas in South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware will receive periods of rain, but at this time are not included in the First Alert for possible flooding.

Remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when encountering flooded roads. A foot of water can float most cars and minivans. Also, keep children away from creeks or rivers which are swollen and flowing quickly. Finally, keep an eye out for toppling trees or rocks. The recent rains have loosened the soil in many places.

There is good news…we catch a break Friday, Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and highs near 90 with only isolated showers.

Next week the wet pattern looks to return to our area.

