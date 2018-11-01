The NBC 10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for torrential downpours that will drench us Friday evening through mid-morning Saturday. These downpours will cause areas of stream and street flooding and difficult travel.

The same storm system that will deliver us torrential downpours Friday evening and night to us has already turned deadly across parts of the south. Two people lost their lives due to the severe storms and flash flooding.

The first showers will break out later this evening, mainly well north and west of Philadelphia. Friday will be unseasonably warm and breezy with a few scattered showers during the first half of the day. You’ll want to have an umbrella all day tomorrow, but the best bet of using it will be later in the day and at night. The soaking downpours will arrive after 8 p.m. Friday and continue through about 8 a.m. Saturday. While the entire area is under the First Alert, the best chance for more than 2” of rain will be across the best chance for 1-3” of rain will be across our southeastern PA neighborhoods, south Jersey, the Jersey Shore, and Delaware.

Many Friday night football games and outdoor events could be impacted by the heavy rain.

The rain will taper off Saturday morning and while the sun will struggle to come out, the weather will at least be dry the rest of Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday. Enjoy it because another round of heavy rain is on the way for Monday.