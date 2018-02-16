New video shows rescue crews pulling a car out of the Delaware River after a man allegedly crashed into the icy water and left his girlfriend to die in the passenger seat. NBC10's Cydney Long has the details.

Charges have been upgraded against a New Jersey man whose car plunged into the icy Delaware River Jan. 14, allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend.



Jacob Garrett, 24, of Burlington City, is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, causing death while driving with a suspended license and endangering an injured victim, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Garrett was driving "at a high rate of speed" with Stephanie White, 23, also of Burlington City, in the passenger seat shortly before 1 p.m. along Riverbank Road when his car struck a parked minivan. The impact caused the car to vault over the river wall and fall into the ice-covered water below.

Stephanie White



As the vehicle became submerged in water, witnesses helped Garrett get out of the car while White remained trapped in the passenger seat, the Burlington County Prosecutor's office said in a statement. Garrett then allegedly told witnesses to "help my girlfriend" before fleeing the scene.



"He left his girlfriend in the water to die," said Burlington City Police Captain John Fine. "When he crashed his car the vehicle went into the water, he got out, said take care of my girlfriend, and ran away. That's an offense in itself."



White was still wearing her seatbelt when responding firefighters pulled her out of the submerged vehicle. She was taken to Lourdes Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

A Burlington City police K-9 tracked Garrett to a nearby River Line light rail station. Authorities stopped the train at the Beverly/Edgewater Park station and arrested Garrett, who was soaking wet, the prosecutor's office said.