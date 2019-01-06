How to Watch Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Bears - NBC 10 Philadelphia
How to Watch Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Bears

You can watch live on TV or online

Published 2 hours ago

    Eagles Fans Gather in Chicago

    Diehard Eagles fans followed their team to Chicago as the Birds prepare for their Wild Card matchup against the Bears.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    NBC10 will have live coverage of this weekend’s Sunday Night Football match, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears, beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET.

    Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

    On TV: Watch the game on NBC10 or NBC Sports starting at 4:00 p.m. 

    On Desktop or Mobile Devices: Watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

