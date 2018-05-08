If you hear revving engines or screeching tires around Philadelphia Tuesday, don't be alarmed. NASCAR partnered with XFINITY to takeover the city and give residents a taste of the sport. Driver Ross Chastain will be among the professional drivers in the city.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear tires screeching and engines revving around Philadelphia Tuesday.

NASCAR and XFINITY have teamed up again for the annual NASCAR XFINITY Philadelphia Takeover as some of the top drivers in the racing world take to the streets of Philadelphia.

You can get an up close look at some of the fastest cars around as pro drivers including Christopher Bell, Spencer Boyd, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Cole Custer, Jeffrey Earnhardt and others ride around town.

"It's so cool..to reach some fans," Chastain told NBC10 after coming to Philly following this weekend's races at Dover. "We're gonna do some burnouts, it's going to be loud."

Chastain looks forward to meeting fans and potential fans.

The big kickoff is at 11:15 a.m. outside the Comcast Center on JFK Boulevard in Center City. (You can watch the kickoff live on this page.)

The NASCAR parade includes laps around City Hall as well as stops at Pat’s and Geno’s in South Philly, the Rocky Steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Franklin Institute on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the Reading Terminal Market and Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies/Giants game.

The drivers will also meet with STEM students along the way.

Keep your eyes peeled and your ears open and you just might get an up close encounter with the horsepower of a race car.

XFINITY is part of Comcast, the parent company of NBC10.