Philadelphia firefighters are investigating a mysterious odor reported by residents throughout the city.

The Fire Department tweeted Thursday afternoon they’ve received several calls throughout the day about the mystery smell.

A spokesperson for the fire department told NBC10 the source of the odor may be coming from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery on the 3000 block of Pennrose Avenue. Fire and hazmat crews responded to the location to investigate.

The refinery, the largest on the East Coast, closed over the summer following a series of massive explosions that rattled parts of the region.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

