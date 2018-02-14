Museum of Sports Coming to Philadelphia

A new venue to celebrate sports could be coming to South Philly. Today, organizers announced plans to open the Museum of Sports. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has the story.

Passionate sports fans of Philly, rejoice -- a museum completely dedicated to sports is coming to town.

The Museum of Sports will be one of the few museums worldwide to celebrate all national sports, but it will particularly focus on the rich and diverse history of sports in Philadelphia and the four major teams that play here.

The $8 million site of the museum is 25,000 square feet of space within the Jetro Building at 700 Pattison Avenue, a prime spot amid the action of the Sports Complex.

The project is a non-profit, 501c3 corporation led by former Governor Ed Rendell, sports executive Lou Scheinfeld, renowned collector Nicholas DePace, M.D., F.A.C.C. and sports auction owner Ken Goldin.



Once the museum opens, visitors can expect an interactive museum showcasing world-class collections of priceless memorabilia. Also adding to the experience will be virtual reality activities for the whole family, a theater, a sports restaurant, and gift shops.

A large amount of the memorabilia that will be on display comes from DePace's collection, including a rare Babe Ruth uniform shirt, Wilt Chamberlain's last game-used jersey he wore with the 76ers and Joe Frazier's robe and trunks worn in his 1971 fight against Muhammad Ali.