2 Dead in Murder-Suicide Inside Philadelphia Home: Police

Two people were found dead following what police believe was a murder-suicide inside a Philadelphia home.

Police arrived at a home on the 6200 block of Webster Street late Saturday night. They found the bodies of two adults inside. Police believe they both died in a murder-suicide. They have not yet released their identities.

Three children were found inside the home unharmed. They were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for an evaluation.



This story is developing. We’ll have updates on NBC10 News starting at 5:30 a.m.