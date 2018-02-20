Wife, Husband Die in Murder-Suicide Inside NJ Rehab Center: Police - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Wife, Husband Die in Murder-Suicide Inside NJ Rehab Center: Police

Police say the woman’s husband, Raymond McKenna, 76, arrived at the rehab center shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday and shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

By David Chang

Published 6 hours ago

    Officials say a man shot and killed his wife and then fatally shot himself inside a New Jersey rehab center.

    Arlene McKenna, 74, of Mullica Hill, New Jersey was being treated at the Jefferson Health Care Center’s Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Unit on Egg Harbor Road in Sewell, New Jersey.

    Police say the woman’s husband, Raymond McKenna, 76, arrived at the rehab center shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday and shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Raymond McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken to the Cooper Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

    No other patients or staff members were injured during the incident. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Washington Township Police Department are both investigating.

