A woman was found shot to dead in a Philadelphia home Tuesday morning.

Crime scene investigators could be seen going in and out of a home along Catharine Street near S 16th Street in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood.

Officers found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later around 9:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police continue to investigate.