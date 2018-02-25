 Jason Kelce Performs During Mummers Mardi Gras Parade - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Jason Kelce Performs During Mummers Mardi Gras Parade

By David Chang

Sunday, Feb 25, 2018

Hundreds of people gathered in Manayunk Sunday despite the rain for the Mummers Annual Mardi Gras Parade. Among those who marched and played during the parade was Eagles player Jason Kelce. Take a look!
