Mummers Mardi Gras Parade Marches Out of Manayunk

Fresh off his amazing Super Bowl parade speech, Eagles player joined the Mummers for their annual Mardi Gras parade in Manayunk Sunday. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the highlights.

What to Know The Mummers are moving their Mardi Gras parade out of Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood.

For the past four years, The Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Parade marched down Main Street.

No word yet on where the 2019 Mardi Gras parade will be held.

The Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Parade is strutting out of Manayunk.

The musical march on Main Street will move to another Philadelphia-area neighborhood in 2019, the group announced on Facebook Monday.

“Our team would like to thank Manayunk.com and all of the businesses who welcomed our Mummers tradition to Main Street over the past four years,” the post said.

Parade organizers declined to reveal any further details when reached for comment by NBC10. In the post, they "look forward to continued memories for years to come."

The parade, which features only string bands unlike the larger Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day, came to Manayunk with a promise of a business boost for Manayunk during the colder months while giving the Mummers a sustainable plan for the future.

Mummers Mardi Gras Parade Is on the Move

The event focused on being family-friendly while directing paradegoers to Manayunk bars and restaurants.

Last year’s event even drew Eagles Super Bowl parade star, and saxophone player, Jason Kelce decked out in his Mummers outfit.

