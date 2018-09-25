Mummers Mardi Gras Parade Marches Out of Manayunk - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Mummers Mardi Gras Parade Marches Out of Manayunk

Mummers string bands have held a parade on Main Street in Manayunk for the past 4 years. Organizers are planning to hold the 2019 parade in another neighborhood.

By Dan Stamm

Published at 7:54 AM EDT on Sep 25, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    What to Know

    • The Mummers are moving their Mardi Gras parade out of Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood.

    • For the past four years, The Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Parade marched down Main Street.

    • No word yet on where the 2019 Mardi Gras parade will be held.

    The Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Parade is strutting out of Manayunk.

    The musical march on Main Street will move to another Philadelphia-area neighborhood in 2019, the group announced on Facebook Monday.

    “Our team would like to thank Manayunk.com and all of the businesses who welcomed our Mummers tradition to Main Street over the past four years,” the post said.

    Parade organizers declined to reveal any further details when reached for comment by NBC10. In the post, they "look forward to continued memories for years to come."

    The parade, which features only string bands unlike the larger Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day, came to Manayunk with a promise of a business boost for Manayunk during the colder months while giving the Mummers a sustainable plan for the future.

    The event focused on being family-friendly while directing paradegoers to Manayunk bars and restaurants.

    Last year’s event even drew Eagles Super Bowl parade star, and saxophone player, Jason Kelce decked out in his Mummers outfit.

