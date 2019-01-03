Investigators discoverd a bloody knife along with a rambling note they say was left by the driver of a sedan who slammed into an SUV, killing three people and injuring another. The people in the car were headed to the Oregon diner after the Mummers parade.

What to Know Three people, including 2 Mummers, died when a car slammed head on into their SUV along Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia early Wednesday.

Police later discovered that the sedan driver, Keith Campbell, was stabbed 15 to 20 times and that he may have stabbed himself.

Inside Campbell's wrecked car, investigators found a "rambling" note and a bloody knife, police said.

Two young couples ending the night after the Mummers Parade were heading to a South Philly diner when an apparently troubled man slammed his car into their SUV, killing three people.

Keith Campbell, 29, was possibly suicidal and likely stabbed himself while driving his white Audi sedan wildly in South Philadelphia in the early hours of Wednesday before crashing head on into an SUV, police said.

Campbell appeared to be stabbed 15 to 20 times in the chest and abdomen with a bloody knife that was found in his car, investigators said Wednesday. Overnight into Thursday, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators also found a rambling note inside the suspect’s car.

Investigators stopped short of calling the note a suicide note but Small characterized it as “rambling, paranoid, strange.”

The SUV driver Joseph Ferry, 36, of South Philadelphia; his fiancée Kelly Wiseley, 35, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania; and Dennis Palandro, 31, of Morton, Pennsylvania; all died at the scene, police and family said.

Palandro's 30-year-old wife survived the crash and is being treated at the hospital for a broken pelvis and other injuries, police said.

Ferry and Palandro helped the South Philadelphia String Band to a second place finish in the annual Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day and they were headed to the Oregon Diner for a late-night bite when suddenly, police said, the suspect’s car crossed the median at high speed on Packer Avenue.

Campbell is expected to survive his injuries. Toxicology reports could reveal more about his state of mind at the time of the crash, Small said.

"It's highly unusual, I've never seen it before," accident division Capt. Mark Overwise said about the wreck.

Police plan to charge Campbell with multiple counts of vehicular homicide and causing a crash involving death or bodily injuries. It was unclear if Campbell has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Ferry and Wiseley had just become engaged on Christmas, Ferry's cousin, , country music singer Payton Taylor, told NBC10. Palandro is the son of South Philly String Band's captain.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of our family members," the string band said on Facebook.