Members of the string band visited the scene of yesterday's deadly crash that killed two of their members and another person. Loved ones are still trying to make sense of what happened. Police have charged the driver of the other vehicle with vehicular manslaughter.

What to Know Keith Campbell, 29, is charged in Wednesday's triple vehicular homicide along Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

The violent crash claimed the lives of Mummers Joseph Ferry and Dennis Palandro along with Ferry's fiancée Kelly Wiseley.

A judge arraigned Campbell form his hospital room Monday and set bail at $1.75 million.

A man accused of slamming head-on into an SUV in South Philadelphia, killing three people and injuring another, remains hospitalized in police custody, unable to post $1.75 million bail.

A judge arraigned Keith Campbell Monday on three counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of aggravated assault and related counts then set bail, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said. The hearing happened from Campbell's hospital room as he recovers from the crash and possibly self-inflicted stab wounds, authorities said.

Campbell, 29, is accused in the Jan. 2 Packer Avenue Crash that killed 36-year-old driver Joseph Ferry; his 35-year-old fiancée, Kelly Wiseley; and 31-year-old friend Dennis Palandro. Palandro's 30-year-old wife suffered serious injuries.

Both Ferry and Palandro were members of the South Philadelphia String Band. The group had just taken the second place prize in the annual Mummers Parade. The couples were heading to have a meal at the Oregon Diner at the time of the crash.

The Newport Police Department said Friday that its officers and Delaware state troopers pursued Campbell, who hails from Bear, Delaware, through New Castle County after observing his white Audi travel recklessly down two highways early Wednesday.

Police tried to pull over Campbell along Delaware Route 4 around 1:12 a.m., but he kept driving. His driving became more erratic as the luxury car traveled west and onto northbound Interstate 95, police said.

Authorities eventually called off the pursuit, in the area of the Christiana Mall, to prevent a crash.

Thirty-miles away in Philadelphia, at around 1:45 a.m., Campbell's car drifted into the opposite lane along Packer Avenue near South 7th Street and directly into an Acura SUV, police said.

Police said Campbell had 15 to 20 stab wounds in his chest and torso when the crash happened. They are investigating whether the wounds were self-inflicted. A knife and note — described by police to have rambling statements — were found in the car. Toxicology results are also pending.

Campbell is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, one count of aggravated assault, and related crimes. Bail was set since Campbell doesn't first a first-degree homicide charge, the DA's office said.

Campbell is expected to survive his injuries and eventually be released from the hospital, police said.