An attorney from the law firm representing St. Christopher's Hopsital for Children in Philadelphia confirms they received multiple offers for the hospistal.

Multiple bids were submitted by organizations interested in acquiring St. Christopher's Hospital for Children before Wednesday's 2 p.m. deadline.

Jeffrey C. Hampton, an attorney with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr who is representing the North Philadelphia pediatric medical center, confirmed multiple offers were received, but he declined further comment on the bids.

A joint bid for St. Christopher's Hospital was submitted by Drexel University in Philadelphia and West Reading-based Tower Health, which in February signed a 20-year academic partnership agreement.

In a joint statement issued by Drexel and Tower, they state, "The partnership's mission is to ensure that access to pediatric services continues uninterrupted for the vulnerable, underserved community that depends on St. Christopher's for its care. The partnership will provide outstanding health care and operating expertise, as well as financial security and stability that will complement and augment St. Christopher's nationally recognized programs for children and exceptional care."

Drexel and Tower declined comment on the dollar amount of their bid or if any other organizations are involved in their proposal.

A second group consisting of Jefferson Health, Temple University Health System, Einstein Healthcare Network and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine -- which in July said it was considering making an offer for St. Christopher -- decided not to submit a bid.

Read more about the bids for St. Christopher's Hospital for Children here.

Get all your business news with the Philadelphia Business Journal.