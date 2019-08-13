Teen Hurt, Dad Shot in New Jersey Home Invasion

Two men attacked a family inside their Mount Laurel, New Jersey, home early Tuesday. A 43 year-old was shot in the leg and an 18 year-old girl was also hurt. Authorities believe money may have been the motive for the home invasion.

The motive for the violent incident remains unclear.

A teenager and her father were hurt during a violent armed home invasion in South Jersey early Tuesday.

Two men forced their way into the family’s home on Equality Court at the Ethel Lawrence Homes in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, throw a back window around 3 a.m., Mount Laurel police said.

Once inside, the burglars demanded money, police said. At some point, the father handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The men shot the 43-year-old father in the legs and struck his 18-year-old daughter over the head with some sort of object, police said.

The dad and daughter, who recently graduated high school, were taken to the hospital for treatment of what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

The robbers fled the home and then drove off in a car they parked nearby, police said.

The teen's mother and younger sibling also live in the home, neighbors said. Neither was hurt, police said.

The motive for the attack appeared to be money, targeting the specific home, investigators said.

"Investigators believe this was not a random act and there is no ongoing threat to the community," police wrote on Facebook.

The incident remained under investigation.