A mechanic died from his injuries after a motorhome fell on him at an auto body shop in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

The 33-year-old mechanic was repairing a motorhome at Karl’s Auto Body and Repairs at 1260 E. Woodland Ave. around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when the motorhome dislodged from a leveling system and fell on top of him, police said.

The mechanic was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Officials have not released the victim’s name pending the notification of his family. They continue to investigate.