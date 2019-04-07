2 Dead in Separate Philly Motorcycle Crashes

The aftermath of the crash on Passyunk Avenue.

Two people were killed in two separate motorcycle crashes in Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The first crash occurred in Southwest Philadelphia at 1:45 a.m. A 54-year-old man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Passyunk Avenue when a truck crossed over the lanes and struck him.

The motorcyclist was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:37 a.m. The truck driver was also taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition. He was later arrested for suspected DUI.

The second crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the city’s Olney section. Police say the driver of a 2018 Chevy van briefly stopped at a stop sign on the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue and then entered the roadway. The van was then struck on the side by a motorcycle traveling northbound on Rising Sun Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured.

None of the victims have been identified.