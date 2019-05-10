A Rainy Mother's Day, but Whole Weekend Isn't Lost

The gusty winds that will warm you up, come with a price. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking possible Friday afternoon storms. (Published 4 hours ago)

What to Know We have a mixed bag of springlike weather this weekend with storms possible Friday, mostly clear conditions Saturday and rain Sunday.

Plan to spend time outdoors Saturday with rain likely for Mother's Day.

Rain is expected to linger into Monday.

For the second-consecutive weekend we are going to have a mixed bag of weather.

Saturday appears to be dry, quiet and pleasant while Sunday, which happens to be Mother’s Day, appears to be mostly a chilly washout, just like the Sunday before.

Here is the latest on the springlike weekend weather:

Friday (Grab the Rain Gear):

Temps will warm to near 80 Friday with periods of sunshine. The warmer temps usher in possible thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Downpours and gusty winds could occur.

This is the eleventh Friday in a row with at least some rain.

Saturday (The Best Day of the Bunch):

With street festivals, Love Your Park clean-ups in Philadelphia, the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta and numerous other outdoor events on tap, this is the winner of the weekend.

“If you must do something outdoors, Saturday is your day,” First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.

A rain shower is possible in the evening

Sunday (Bring Your Umbrella to Mother’s Day Brunch):

This is not a good day for outdoor Mother’s Day plans. The heaviest rain falls during the morning with a patchy light to steady rain in the afternoon. More heavier rain is possible Sunday evening and night. The highs will be in the 50s and not rise during the afternoon.

More rain is then expected Sunday night and lasting into Monday. The high Monday is expected to be near 60.

One to 2 inches of rain total could fall.

Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air and in our app throughout the weekend for the latest forecast.