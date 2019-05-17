No arrests have been made for the overnight shooting in North Philadelphia. A 42-year-old mother may have been caught in the crossfire of what police say could have been a shootout.

Mother Shot and Killed a Block Away From Her Home

What to Know A 42-year-old woman died after being shot in the neck late Thursday at the Raymond Rosen Manor in North Philadelphia.

Police found evidence of gunfire coming from two guns.

Investigators hoped surveillance video could help determine if the woman was caught in the crossfire.

Philadelphia police want to know if a mother killed in a shooting near her home was caught in the crossfire.

The 42-year-old woman died after being shot at the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Raymond Rosen Manor along North 23rd Street in North Philadelphia just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia police said.

Police found the unresponsive woman bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to her neck, police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Officers rushed her to the hospital where she died a short time later.

The mother lives about one block away and family members showed up to the scene just minutes after the shooting, Small said.

It appeared that the gunfire came from two different directions, with bullet casings left on the ground in both places, investigators said. At least 12 shots were fired from at least the two separate guns.

“We don’t know if she was struck by stray gunfire, caught in the crossfire, or if she was the intended target,” Small said early Friday.

Police hope surveillance video from the area could help them determine if the woman was caught in the middle of a gun fight.