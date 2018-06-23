One can dream, right? Dream about one day owning one of these fabulous, multi-million-dollar real estate listings in the heart of Philadelphia.
These real estate gems are currently on the market, according to Trulia.com:
Location: 237 S. 18th Street, #6A, Philadelphia
For Sale: $6.7 million
Type: Condominium
Overlooking Rittenhouse Square, this six-bedroom, 6,500-square-foot condo has eight bathrooms and covers the entire sixth floor. There are 10-foot ceilings, custom walnut built-ins, custom touch lighting and a European-style chef’s kitchen.
Location: 1910 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia
For Sale: $6.25 million
Type: Single-family home
This five-bedroom, six-bathroom townhouse is located on Rittenhouse Square. It features multiple fireplaces, a two-car tandem garage, a media room, den and much more.
Location: 1706 Rittenhouse Square, #801, Philadelphia
For Sale: $5.8 million
Type: Condominium
This newly renovated four-bedroom condo features a keyed elevator, theater room and an outdoor terrace. There is a chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, huge windows throughout and a custom, walk-in closet in the master suite.
Location: 2019 Delancey Street, Philadelphia
For Sale: $5.78 million
Type: Townhouse
Built in 1860, this townhouse located in Fitler Square was the home of Pearl S. Buck in the 1960s and where the Nobel Prize winner wrote much of her books. The five-bedroom home has a formal octagon-shaped dining room, a sun room, four full bathrooms and four half bathrooms, three balconies, an elevator, a wine cellar, a gym, four fireplaces (two gas, two wood burning) and a dumbwaiter.
Location: 237 S. 18th Street, #16B, Philadelphia
For Sale: $5.05 million
Type: Single-family home
This corner condo unit is located on Rittenhouse Square and features three bedrooms, plus a den, and three and a half bathrooms. There is a large living room, formal dining room and a chef’s kitchen with two dishwashers and Gaggenau wall ovens.