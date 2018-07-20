 These Are the Most Expensive Real Estate Listings in Chester County - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

These Are the Most Expensive Real Estate Listings in Chester County

By Courtney Elko

9 PHOTOS

45 minutes ago

One can dream, right? Dream about one day owning one of these fabulous, multi-million dollar real estate listings in Chester County, Pennsylvania. These real estate gems are currently on the market, according to Trulia.com.
More Photo Galleries
DRAMATIC PHOTOS: Duck Boat Crash
San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Friday Highlights
Connect With Us
AdChoices