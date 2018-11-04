More Than 1K Motorcyclists Expected to Deliver Toys for Kids

More than 1,000 motorcyclists are expected to roll up on the SugarHouse Casino in Fishtown, and it's all for a good cause.

The event, organized by the Delaware Valley chapter of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, will see the bikers bringing along gifts for the 38th annual "For the Kids" motorcycle run.

U.S. Marines will take the toys as part of their "Toys for Tots" program and then deliver them to underprivileged kids throughout the Delaware Valley.

The event kicks off at noon at the SugarHouse Casino parking lot at 1001 North Delaware Ave. and will run through 3 p.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department warns that traffic in the area will be impacted.