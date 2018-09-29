Gary and Leah Pearce surprised wedding guests at their reception, Sept. 22, 2018, when the groom paraded in with a Jason Kelce-imitation Mummers costume.

Who Invited Jason Kelce to the Wedding? Wait, That's the Groom

Abington couple Gary and Leah Pearce love the Eagles.

A lot.

So much, in fact, that Gary rocked a duplicate of Jason Kelce’s iconic Super Bowl Parade Mummers costume this past weekend... on his wedding day in Maple Glen, Montgomery County.

The outfit was bright green, pink, and gold, complete with a puff-shouldered jacket, striped pants, and an oversized, sequin covered hat. Needless to say, it was a hit.

It wasn’t entirely unprecedented, either. With his build and big beard, Pearce said, he’ll often walk into restaurants and be mistaken for the player.

“I get it all the time,” Pearce said.

So right after the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade ended, he and Leah began searching for a suit like Kelce’s.

They found one online.

“It was – kind of a sketchy website,” Pearce said. “But I was like, ‘We have to try to make this happen.’”

But the costume did come as a surprise to everyone at their reception. “The looks on some of their faces when they saw me coming around the corner… they were like ‘Oh my God, he’s really doing it’.”

His wife, he added, loved it. He wore it during their first dance. And it was exactly what they envisioned for the wedding.

“A hundred and twenty-five dollars, but worth every penny.”

He changed back into his ceremony clothes for the mother-and-son dance and the (Eagles-themed) cake cutting, but the Kelce costume made a reappearance at the Maple Glen Tavern that night.

And post-wedding?

Pearce says he plans to keep the outfit.

“It’ll definitely come out again, here and there. Probably around Halloween.”