Woman Charged in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Norristown

A woman was arrested after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with her vehicle and then fled the scene.

Alexa Laffkas, 21, of Uwchlan Township is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury and other related offenses.

Police say Laffkas was driving a Jeep at the intersection of Markley and Main streets in Norristown back on May 27 shortly after 4 a.m. when she struck a man who was crossing the street. Investigators say Laffkas entered the intersection when the traffic signal turned yellow and was also driving 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Laffkas allegedly fled the scene and continued driving to a friend’s apartment in Bridgeport.

The victim, identified as Clinton Rucker, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“If this defendant had stopped, attempted to help the victim and called police, she likely would not be facing this severe of a charge or state prison time,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “Drivers need to do the right and responsible thing.”

Laffkas was arraigned Tuesday. She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 28.

