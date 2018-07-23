A local hero will forever be immortalized. On Monday, the Wyncote Post Office will be renamed after fallen airman Staff Sergeant Peter Taub. In 2015, the Montgomery County native was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan. Taub's mother spoke to NBC10 about her son's legacy.

A Montgomery County post office was renamed Monday morning to honor a local member of the Air Force killed in Afghanistan in 2015.

A renaming ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Wyncote Post Office in honor of Air Force Staff Sergeant Peter W. Taub. The Wyncote native and five other troops lost their lives to a suicide bomber on Dec. 21, 2015.

Congressman Brendan Boyle's bill for this renaming was approved by the House of Representatives on Nov. 15, 2017. Four months later, after passing through senate, the bill was signed into law by the president on March 23, 2018.

"Staff Sergeant Peter Taub's story is one of unwavering patriotism and heroic bravery," Congressman Boyle said. "He served with great honor and made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Renaming this post office in his home town is the least we can do to recognize his bravery; a small but important symbol of our eternal thanks."

The event, located at the Glenside Avenue post office, was held in front of elected officials, family and friends of Sergeant Taub.

At 11 a.m. the plaque was unveiled, officially changing the name of the building to the Staff Sergeant Peter Taub Post Office Building.