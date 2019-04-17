Woman's Ex Abducts Her 2-Year-Old Daughter From East Mount Airy Home - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Woman's Ex Abducts Her 2-Year-Old Daughter From East Mount Airy Home

The suspect claims to be the child's father, but her mother says that's not the case, according to police.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Ex-Boyfriend Takes 2-Year-Old From Mom During Argument, Police Say

    A 21-year old man abducted a 2-year old girl from his ex-girlfriend's home early Wednesday morning in East Mount Airy, Philadelphia police say. The abduction took place during an argument, investigators said. Police have been in contact with the suspect.

    (Published 15 minutes ago)

    Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl and her mother's ex-boyfriend, who they say took the child Wednesday morning from the mother's home.

    The 21-year-old suspect left with the child after he and her mother got into some sort of fight at their East Mount Airy home around 2 a.m., Philadelphia Police said. The man broke a window before stealing the mother's cellphone and black SUV and fleeing with the child, police said.

    Police have called that cellphone to get in contact with the man. They are currently trying to get him to take the girl back home or meet them somewhere to drop her off.

    The suspect claims to be the child's father, but her mother says that's not the case, according to police.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices