A 21-year old man abducted a 2-year old girl from his ex-girlfriend's home early Wednesday morning in East Mount Airy, Philadelphia police say. The abduction took place during an argument, investigators said. Police have been in contact with the suspect.

Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl and her mother's ex-boyfriend, who they say took the child Wednesday morning from the mother's home.

The 21-year-old suspect left with the child after he and her mother got into some sort of fight at their East Mount Airy home around 2 a.m., Philadelphia Police said. The man broke a window before stealing the mother's cellphone and black SUV and fleeing with the child, police said.

Police have called that cellphone to get in contact with the man. They are currently trying to get him to take the girl back home or meet them somewhere to drop her off.

The suspect claims to be the child's father, but her mother says that's not the case, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.