A teen boy is recovering after he was shot by his mother inside a home in the Logan section of Philadelphia, police say.

The unidentified woman shot her 16-year-old son once in the left knee inside a home on the 4600 block of North 12th Street Sunday at 6:05 p.m., according to investigators.

The woman was apprehended while the teen was taken to Einstein Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting or if the woman has been charged.

