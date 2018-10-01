A man is dead and three other people are hospitalized after gunmen drove up to a West Philadelphia home and opened fire.

A mother was killed in a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia while shielding her baby daughter from the bullets, according to her family members.

Dawn Boyd, 22, was outside a friend’s house on the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Friday along with a 24-year-old man, 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. Boyd’s 10-month-old daughter and another young child were also outside at the time, witnesses said.

While the group was outside, a vehicle pulled up in front of the home and at least one gunman opened fire. Loved ones say Boyd quickly grabbed her daughter and shielded her from the gunfire.

Boyd was shot multiple times in both legs, her left arm and chest while the 24-year-old man was shot in the chest. The 35-year-old man was shot in the left arm while the 21-year-old woman was shot in the upper right leg.

The 24-year-old man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Boyd was also taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. She later died from her injuries Sunday, according to her family. The other two victims are in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said the bullets came from two separate guns. The man who died lost a brother to gun violence last year, he said.

Neither Boyd’s daughter nor the other child were injured during the shooting. Loved ones are crediting Boyd with saving their lives.

“She grabbed the two babies, her friend ran into the house and by the time she turned around my daughter was crawling, saying she couldn’t breathe," Michelle McDonnell, Boyd’s mother, told NBC10.

Family members are currently setting funeral arrangements. They don’t believe Boyd was the intended target.

“My granddaughter, thank God she’s still here,” Stephen Boyd, Boyd’s father, said. “As my daughter tried to protect the kids, she lost her life and we consider her as a hero.”

Police continue to investigate. They have not released a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.