An animal shelter on wheels will bring 40 adoptable pets to Delaware later this month to hopefully find them a fur-ever home.
The 19th annual Tour For Life is New York-based North Shore Animal League’s mobile adoption event that runs until the end of April. The shelter on wheels is a modified mini-bus that is climate-controlled and has kennels inside. It is bussing through 51 cities in 38 states around the country.
At each stop, Tour For Life works with local shelters and rescue groups to find homes for neighborhood shelter animals.
On Saturday, April 13, the shelter on wheels will stop in Dover, Delaware. North Shore is collaborating with Brandywine Valley SPCA.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can adopt puppies, kittens, dogs or cats at Petco on North DuPont Highway.
Adoption fees for large adult dogs will be $25 and adult cats will be $10.
Participants will also have the opportunity to win Purina and Swiffer giveaways.