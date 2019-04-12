A pit bull looks out from a cage in the Liberty Humane Society shelter July 24, 2007 in Jersey City, New Jersey. According to animal shelter statistics, around one-third of all dogs coming into shelters nationwide are pit bulls, up from just 2 to 3 percent fifteen years ago. An estimated 40,000 people are involved in illegal professional dogfighting in the U.S. which often involves pit bulls. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An animal shelter on wheels will bring 40 adoptable pets to Delaware later this month to hopefully find them a fur-ever home.

The 19th annual Tour For Life is New York-based North Shore Animal League’s mobile adoption event that runs until the end of April. The shelter on wheels is a modified mini-bus that is climate-controlled and has kennels inside. It is bussing through 51 cities in 38 states around the country.

At each stop, Tour For Life works with local shelters and rescue groups to find homes for neighborhood shelter animals.

On Saturday, April 13, the shelter on wheels will stop in Dover, Delaware. North Shore is collaborating with Brandywine Valley SPCA.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can adopt puppies, kittens, dogs or cats at Petco on North DuPont Highway.

Adoption fees for large adult dogs will be $25 and adult cats will be $10.

Participants will also have the opportunity to win Purina and Swiffer giveaways.