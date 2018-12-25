Officials say a volunteer New Jersey firefighter on her way to answer a call on Christmas morning died in a single-car crash. Police in Hamilton Township say 21-year-old Natalie Dempsey of Mays Landing lost control of her car shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and struck a guardrail. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Volunteer Firefighter Dies in Crash on Way to Call

A South Jersey volunteer firefighter died after losing control of her car while responding to a call on Christmas morning.

Natalie Dempsey, 21, was driving her 2001 Honda Accord westbound along Landis Avenue just west of Estelle Avenue in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday when she crashed, authorities said.

She died at the scene.

Firefighters from the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Department, where Dempsey served as a firefighter and vice president, responded to the wreck, along with Mays Landing firefighters and the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, police said.

Mitzpah Chief Jay Davenport told the Associated Press that Dempsey's death "has hit us hard."

Davenport also told the AP that Dempsey had been a volunteer firefighter for three years, hoped to become a police officer and attended the police academy over the summer. He said she was ``a beautiful person ... a light in the sky.''

In a Facebook post, the Mizpah fire company asked for people to keep Natalie’s family in their prayers.

A funeral with “full honors due to it being a line of duty passing” will be announced soon, firefighters said.