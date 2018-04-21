Friends and family are mourning a Philadelphia woman who was found dead in Monroe County months after she was reported missing.

On Friday, the Monroe County Coroner’s office responded to a home on the 500 block of Foliage Drive in Blakeslee, Tunkhannock Township, Pennsylvania where they found the body of Nicole Murray, 24, in the back of the property.

Murray was last seen alive on Kensington Avenue and Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia with an unidentified man on December 26, 2017. Loved ones say the two were planning on going to the Poconos and they last heard from Murray a week later on January 3. They also say the man Murray was with claimed she got upset and left and that he was using her phone at the time.

Police have not determined a cause of death though they say it’s suspicious. They continue to investigate.