Police Search for Missing Teen Boy With Autism

Philadelphia Police are searching for a missing teen boy with autism.

Zion Davis, 17, was last seen Tuesday at 9 a.m. on the 400 block of W. Bringhurst Street. He is described as a black teen standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 164 pounds with medium brown complexion and black, curly hair.

Davis was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, white Adidas sneakers, a gray and blue hooded jacket and a black backpack. Davis’ family told NBC10 he also has autism.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.