Police Search for Missing Teen Boy With Autism - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
1 Dead After Plane's Engine Blows
PHILLY-Earth-Week-Desktop

Police Search for Missing Teen Boy With Autism

Zion Davis, 17, was last seen Tuesday at 9 a.m. on the 400 block of W. Bringhurst Street.

By David Chang

Published 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Search for Missing Teen Boy With Autism
    Philadelphia Police

    Philadelphia Police are searching for a missing teen boy with autism.

    Zion Davis, 17, was last seen Tuesday at 9 a.m. on the 400 block of W. Bringhurst Street. He is described as a black teen standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 164 pounds with medium brown complexion and black, curly hair.

    Davis was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, white Adidas sneakers, a gray and blue hooded jacket and a black backpack. Davis’ family told NBC10 he also has autism.

    If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices