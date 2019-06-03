Philly Woman Goes Missing After Leaving Hospital in Camden

An elderly Philadelphia woman went missing after leaving a hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

Susan Walker, 73, of the 5900 block of Keystone Street in Philadelphia, was last seen leaving Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 1601 Haddon Avenue in Camden, Monday morning.

She is described as a black female standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue scrub pants and white shoes and carrying a red bag.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Camden County Police at 856-757-7042.