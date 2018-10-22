NJ Man Goes Missing After Leaving Home to Go Crabbing

Police are searching for a New Jersey man who went missing after leaving his home to go crabbing.

Samuel J. DeLarso, 53, was last seen by family members at his home on 2nd Street in Somers Point, New Jersey, during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 20, before he left to go crabbing.

His vehicle was found parked on West Newcastle Road in Ocean City, New Jersey.

The U.S. Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, Cape May County Prosecutors Office and Ocean City police all searched the waters in the area where DeLarso went missing. He has not been found however.

DeLarso is described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a button down shirt and waders.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Ocean City Police.

