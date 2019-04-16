Police Search for Missing Philadelphia Mom and Boy

Police are searching for a missing Philadelphia mom and her son.

Leila Abbasi, 34, was last seen Friday, April 12, at 2 p.m. on the 400 block of Tomlinson Road. Police say she is with her son, 3-year-old Aryan Taybei.

Abbasi suffers from depression and speaks limited English, police said. Her native tongue is Farsi.

She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 160 pounds with a medium build, light complexion and black hair. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a black shirt with gold writing on the front.

Aryan Taybei suffers from a digestive disorder. He was last seen wearing a gray, fluffy jacket. Police haven’t released a more detailed description of the boy or a photo.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.