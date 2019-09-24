Police Search for Missing Delaware County Woman

Police are searching for a missing Delaware County woman.

Mary Hagenbach, 31, was last seen Monday leaving her family’s home in the Colonial Park section of Springfield, Pennsylvania. Family members said she was riding a burnt orange, older model Schwinn racing bicycle when she went missing.

Family members also said she does not have her cellphone and they believe she’s in danger.

Police said she may have been spotted Tuesday morning at the Rosemont Avenue Bridge on the border of Upper Darby and Springfield.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 610-543-8584 or 911.