Police Search for Missing Delaware County Woman - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Police Search for Missing Delaware County Woman

Mary Hagenbach, 31, was last seen Monday leaving her family’s home in the Colonial Park section of Springfield, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

Published 12 minutes ago

    Springfield Police
    A photo of Mary Hagenbach. Her family says she was carrying the bag seen in this picture when she went missing. See larger photo here.

    Police are searching for a missing Delaware County woman.

    Mary Hagenbach, 31, was last seen Monday leaving her family’s home in the Colonial Park section of Springfield, Pennsylvania. Family members said she was riding a burnt orange, older model Schwinn racing bicycle when she went missing.

    Family members also said she does not have her cellphone and they believe she’s in danger.

    Police said she may have been spotted Tuesday morning at the Rosemont Avenue Bridge on the border of Upper Darby and Springfield.

    If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 610-543-8584 or 911.

      

