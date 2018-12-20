Boy, 8, Goes Missing From Camden Home

Aashir Brown is missing from his home in Camden's Morgan Village neighborhood. If you have any information or recognize him, please contact Camden County police. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Police in Camden, New Jersey, are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing 8-year-old.

Aashir Brown want missing from his Hunter Street home in Camden’s Morgan Village neighborhood Wednesday night, Camden County Police said.

The 8-year-old stands around 4-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds, police said.

“He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, short khaki pants, a black North Face jacket and black Timberland boots and carrying a blue book bag,” police said.

Aashir is known to hang out the Crestbury Apartments, police said.

Anyone who spots Aashir or with information is asked to call the police tip line at (856) 757-7042.