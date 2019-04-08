Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a boy with autism who they found in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section Monday.

The boy was found on Walker and Decatur streets around 5 p.m., identified himself only as “Jack” and told police he had just had a birthday. Investigators say he has autism and is between 11 and 12 years of age. Police also say his last name might be "Zander."

He’s described as a light skinned Hispanic or black male standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 90 pounds. He is wearing an orange NBA t-shirt with the words “Success Does Not Rest” on it. He is also wearing black pants, black sneakers and has a flame-orange book bag with a dinosaur book inside.

If you have any information on the boy’s identity, please call Northeast detectives at (215) 686-3153.