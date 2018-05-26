After 21 hours, the search for a missing boater on the Delaware River has ended. Four of five boaters were rescued last night, but officials fear the last boater is dead.

A body found in the Delaware River is believed to be of a boater who went missing after falling into the water several days ago.



On Saturday, shortly before noon, a passing vessel reported a body floating in the river near Beverly, New Jersey. The New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau responded and recovered the body.

Officials believe the body is of a man who went missing after his boat overturned. They are waiting for a positive identification from the Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office to confirm.



The unidentified man was one of five people aboard a 16-foot recreational vessel Monday. The boat hit a wake around 5:40 p.m. and all five people fell into the water.

The Coast Guard arrived at the scene and rescued four of the boaters who were all taken to area hospitals.

After crews were unable to find the fifth boater, a man in his 20s, the search effort became a recovery effort.

