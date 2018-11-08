Missing Teen Spotted at Camden Train Station, Officials Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Missing Teen Spotted at Camden Train Station, Officials Say

Thomas Kolding, 15, left his family’s home in Mountain Lakes the day before Halloween, prosecutors said

    A New Jersey teen who has been missing since he took a train to New York City on Oct. 30 was spotted at a train station in New Jersey over the weekend, officials said.

    Thomas Kolding, 15, left his family’s home in Mountain Lakes the day before Halloween and traveled from Denville to Newark-Broad Street Station before heading from there to Penn Station in Manhattan, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    On Saturday, he was spotted at the Walter Rand Train Station in Camden, New Jersey, wearing an orange and black striped hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage jacket and dark pants, prosecutors said Wednesday.

    He was also carrying a blue Adidas backpack, according to prosecutors.

    Anyone with information about is asked to call the Mountain Lakes Police Department at 973-334-1413.

