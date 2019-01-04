Members of the string band visited the scene of yesterday's deadly crash that killed two of their members and another person. Loved ones are still trying to make sense of what happened. Police have charged the driver of the other vehicle with vehicular manslaughter.

Thirty minutes before a head-on crash in South Philadelphia that killed three people and injured a fourth, authorities in Delaware attempted to stop the driver police say caused the collision.

The Newport Police Department said Friday that its officers and Delaware state troopers pursued 29-year-old Keith Campbell through New Castle County after observing his white Audi travel recklessly down two highways early Wednesday.

Police tried to pull over Campbell along Delaware Route 4 around 1:12 a.m., but he kept driving. His driving became more erratic as the luxury car traveled west and onto northbound Interstate 95, police said.

Authorities eventually called off the pursuit, in the area of the Christiana Mall, to prevent a crash.

Philadelphia police say Keith Campbell likely stabbed himself then slammed his sedan into an SUV in South Philly, killing three people heading to a diner after the Mummers Parade. Investigators found a "strange" note and bloody knife inside Campbell's wrecked car.

Thirty-miles away in Philadelphia, at around 1:45 a.m., Campbell's car drifted into the opposite lane along Packer Avenue near S. 7th Street and directly into an Acura SUV, police said.

The violent crash forced the driver — 36-year-old Joseph Ferry — to be ejected from the vehicle and killed. His fiancée, Kelly Wiseley, 35, and friend Dennis Palandro, 31, also died at the scene. Palandro's 30-year-old wife suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Both Ferry and Palandro were members of the South Philadelphia String Band. The group had just taken the second place prize in the annual Mummers Parade. The couples were heading to have a meal at the Oregon Diner at the time of the crash.

Police said Campbell had 15 to 20 stab wounds in his chest and torso when the crash happened. They are investigating whether the wounds were self-inflicted. A knife and note — described by police to have rambling statements — were found in the car. Toxicology results are also pending.

Campbell is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, one count of aggravated assault, and related crimes. He remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

Newport police said they are assisting Philadelphia police in their investigation.

