The mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is hosting Super Bowl LII, roasted Philadelphia sports fans in a video posted Tuesday to Twitter.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey starts off innocently enough in his 54-second promotional video welcoming all Super Bowl visitors.

He talks up the "attractions" of his cold-weather city, from an icy Mississippi River bridge ("Make sure to check out the Stone Arch bridge. It's simply miraculous.") to outdoor activities ("We embrace the winter in a big way. So it doesn't matter if it's negative 10 or negative 20. Or 32 degrees outside, we're having a ball.")

Then, he takes a well-conceived jab at Philadelphia in the video posted Tuesday afternoon to Twitter. And all's fair in love and football, especially since the Eagles did dismantle the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship, 38-7.

"A big welcome to all the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles fans," Frey says. "For Eagles fans, don't worry. We're going to be greasing all the lamp posts, so you can feel right at home."

(The City of Philadelphia had indeed greased the utility poles in preparation of the NFC Championship game.)

But then, as if appearing to not realize he's still on camera, he seems to drop an F-bomb related to Philly fans.

"Are we seriously welcoming the (bleep) Eagles fans?" Frey deadpans.

Anyone upset by Frey's tongue-in-cheek video should probably just blame whoever was throwing cans of beer at these Vikings fans prior to the NFC Championship.

They put the target on all Philadelphia sports fans yet again.

Here's the full video: