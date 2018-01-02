Dozens of homes are without water after a pipe burst Tuesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. Minden Road and surrounding streets are iced over. NBC10's Pamela Osborne has more on the impact on neighbors.

A water main break caused an icy mess in a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood overnight and the problems are expected to last through the day.

The Philadelphia Water Department says it could take hours to fix the break along Minden Road, near Academy and Dunks Ferry roads in the Parkwood neighborhood, which left 125 properties without water.

The 8-inch main broke around 3 a.m. Tuesday and quickly sent water onto the street and into some basements, the water department said.

With temperatures well below freezing, water quickly froze on the road and encased parts of parked cars.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Repair crews are expected on the scene around 8:30 a.m. and it will take eight to 10 hours to repair the main, the water department said.

The Northeast Philly break was among a series of water main issues in the area Tuesday.

In Montgomery County, a 30-inch main broke along Balligomingo Road between Interstate 476 and Front Street in Conshohocken, Aqua Pennsylvania said. Crews would need to shut off the water before they could restore service to customers.

Over in New Jersey, crews also worked Tuesday morning to fix a water main break on Kings Highway between the Pleasant Valley Apartments and Haines Drive. Moorestown DPW urged people to avoid the area.